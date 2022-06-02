Dalton Investments LLC Invests $764,000 in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Dalton Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Resolute Forest Products comprises 0.5% of Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dalton Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Resolute Forest Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RFP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RFP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RFP traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,455. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 37.97%.

Resolute Forest Products Profile (Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

