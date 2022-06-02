Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Trimmed by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $123.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.00. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.57 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

