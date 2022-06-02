Daren John Morris Buys 15,000 Shares of Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Daren John Morris purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £42,300 ($53,517.21).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Daren John Morris sold 2,500 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.56), for a total transaction of £7,025 ($8,887.90).

On Tuesday, May 10th, Daren John Morris acquired 30,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £72,900 ($92,231.78).

BIG stock opened at GBX 268 ($3.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £777.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.23. Big Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 188.21 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 385 ($4.87).

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote and personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Colombia. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary monitoring software combined with modular monitoring hardware used to track the location of tag wearers.

