Darwin Global Management Ltd. Acquires 283,431 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 833.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,431 shares during the period. Fulcrum Therapeutics comprises about 0.9% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Darwin Global Management Ltd. owned 0.78% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FULC shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $828,169.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $135,256.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,053. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $301.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.56.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

