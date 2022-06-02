Darwin Global Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 166,190 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,000. Enanta Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.9% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Darwin Global Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,719 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,616. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

