Dash Reaches Market Cap of $639.39 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $639.39 million and $142.28 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $59.45 or 0.00197692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000521 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001130 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00309890 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,755,708 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

