Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 124.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for approximately 0.8% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $47,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG traded up $12.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.40. The stock had a trading volume of 345,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,741. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.58. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,731,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.86.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total transaction of $326,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,374 shares of company stock worth $6,857,728 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

