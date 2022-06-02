Daventry Group LP Acquires New Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Daventry Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 334,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,160,000. SailPoint Technologies comprises 18.2% of Daventry Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Daventry Group LP owned 0.36% of SailPoint Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 722,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 19.5% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 398,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after buying an additional 65,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.55. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.43.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $155,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

