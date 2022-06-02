Daventry Group LP Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Daventry Group LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,000. PTC accounts for 6.9% of Daventry Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $117.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,129. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

