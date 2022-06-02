Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires 622,125 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,128,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622,125 shares during the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure accounts for 2.6% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 12.06% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $146,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RADI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:RADI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,679. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

