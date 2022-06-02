Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $23.88 Million Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $23,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Uniti Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,336,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,902,000 after buying an additional 293,916 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Uniti Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,335,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after buying an additional 1,944,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,171,000 after buying an additional 184,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,801,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,259,000 after buying an additional 154,852 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Uniti Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,929,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after buying an additional 148,083 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 54,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,366. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

