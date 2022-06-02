Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,861 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.53% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 7.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 1.6% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFVI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 4,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

