Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,290,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $722.73.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,340 shares of company stock valued at $677,647. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $13.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $487.95. 12,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $419.60 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

