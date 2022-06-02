Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $7.55 Million in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPCSU. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,337,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of DPCSU remained flat at $$10.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

