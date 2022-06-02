Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases 195,237 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,237 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of Global-e Online worth $27,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth $50,712,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth $43,727,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 562,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 85,017 shares in the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth $24,342,000. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth $4,512,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Shares of GLBE traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,811. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.