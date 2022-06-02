Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases 195,237 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,237 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of Global-e Online worth $27,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth $50,712,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth $43,727,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 562,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 85,017 shares in the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth $24,342,000. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth $4,512,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GLBE traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,811. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24.
Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.