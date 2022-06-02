Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 1,339,476 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339,476 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,780,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,679 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,446,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,715,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,310 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $77.84. 79,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,564,410. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

