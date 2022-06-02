Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $17.24 Million Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 319,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,243,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of TaskUs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 3G Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in TaskUs by 955.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 359,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 325,888 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,759,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth about $14,242,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $6,708,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TASK stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.16. 32,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,618. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TASK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

