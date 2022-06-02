Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,839,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRGU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the fourth quarter valued at $15,105,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,480,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRGU remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

