Deccan Value Investors L.P. Invests $85.62 Million in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 663,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,617,000. Avalara accounts for about 3.4% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned 0.76% of Avalara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,813. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.60.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.81.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

