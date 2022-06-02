Deep Field Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Boot Barn accounts for about 19.2% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Boot Barn worth $25,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

NYSE BOOT traded up $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.79. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.79 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.