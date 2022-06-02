DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,521 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC owned 0.18% of JetBlue Airways worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.45. 177,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,803,133. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.