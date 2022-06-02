DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Invests $104,000 in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAQ. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 509,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 109,829 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 780,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 538,272 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 242,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 111,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,950. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.
Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.
