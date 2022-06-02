DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 715,553 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,594,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North Atlantic Acquisition stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 70,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

