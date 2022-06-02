DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $4.77 on Thursday, hitting $254.96. 1,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,946. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.38 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

