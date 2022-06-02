DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Takes $140,000 Position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Provident Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the second quarter worth $359,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 100.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 29,310 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAQC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,718. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $246.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.03.

Provident Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PAQC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

