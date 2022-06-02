DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Takes $192,000 Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 1.0% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 65.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 826,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 326,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 238,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,237. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

