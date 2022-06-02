DEEPSPACE (DPS) Market Capitalization Tops $4.67 Million

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $23,437.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 804.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,089.37 or 0.92669747 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 667.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00435354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00032727 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

