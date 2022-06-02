Deer Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 615,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,103,000. Kymera Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.0% of Deer Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,235,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 732,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KYMR traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $14.45. 4,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,612. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $747.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 150,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares in the company, valued at $38,725,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

