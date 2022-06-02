DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Tops $687.32 on Major Exchanges

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the US dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 78.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.83 or 0.02777832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 964.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00469101 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars.

