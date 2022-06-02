Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 161.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,900 shares of company stock valued at $94,258,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $356.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,406. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $307.64 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.13.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

