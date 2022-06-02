Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 87 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,124,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $466,702,000 after buying an additional 42,536 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14,635.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 176,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $73,384,000 after buying an additional 175,625 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 833,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,060,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

NYSE HD traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $298.08. The company had a trading volume of 40,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,191. The firm has a market cap of $306.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

