Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.04.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $572.84. 27,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.