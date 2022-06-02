Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 197 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 27.1% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,070. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.