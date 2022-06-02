Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 161.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.27.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.74 on Thursday, hitting $487.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,815. The firm has a market cap of $457.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $510.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

