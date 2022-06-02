Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 154.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $361.91. 9,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.32 and its 200-day moving average is $372.55. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.75.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

