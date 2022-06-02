Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $95.07. 38,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,316,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.07. The company has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

