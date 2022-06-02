Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,615,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,428,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 883,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,950,000 after acquiring an additional 723,867 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of PM traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

