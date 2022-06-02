Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.28. 49,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,131. The firm has a market cap of $201.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,000 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

