Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 570,694 shares of company stock worth $75,923,500. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG traded up $36.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,319.66. 20,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,974. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,464.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2,675.68.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.