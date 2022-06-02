Delta Air Lines Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,277,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,680,000. Clear Secure accounts for approximately 49.1% of Delta Air Lines Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Delta Air Lines Inc. owned 5.65% of Clear Secure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 12,938.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1,709.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YOU traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $28.37. 26,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 3,800 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $100,054.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,061,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,240,316.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $120,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,013,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,983,573.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 436,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,324,919. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

