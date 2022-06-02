Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($22.14) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.77) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.65) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($22.14) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($26.57) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,757.50 ($22.24).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,707.80 ($21.61) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,330.40 ($16.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,817 ($22.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £85.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,740.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,642.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.75) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($74,621.20).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

