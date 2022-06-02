Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $6.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.90 ($8.49) to €8.00 ($8.60) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.45) to €7.00 ($7.53) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.91) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($7.15) to €7.25 ($7.80) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.27. 52,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,950. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

