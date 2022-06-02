Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

NYSE:DSX opened at $6.54 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

