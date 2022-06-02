Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.
NYSE:DSX opened at $6.54 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.
DSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Diana Shipping (Get Rating)
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.
