DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Trading 2.6% Higher

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €12.82 ($13.78) and last traded at €12.82 ($13.78). Approximately 154,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.50 ($13.44).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.43) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €26.30 ($28.28) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.04) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.