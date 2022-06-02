DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 1.82, but opened at 1.89. DiDi Global shares last traded at 1.86, with a volume of 48,877 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%. The business had revenue of 6.40 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $67,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of DiDi Global by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in DiDi Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DiDi Global in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

