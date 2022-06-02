DIGG 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,348.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $5,649.98 or 0.18715018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $23,348.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 814.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,352.34 or 0.67415182 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 512.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00443958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00031769 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.