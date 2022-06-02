DIGG (DIGG) Price Tops $5,649.98 on Exchanges

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, DIGG has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $5,649.98 or 0.18715018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $23,348.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 814.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,352.34 or 0.67415182 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 512.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00443958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00031769 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.