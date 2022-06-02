Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Digital Turbine also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

Shares of APPS traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,337,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,765,000 after buying an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,856,000 after buying an additional 42,228 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 38,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

