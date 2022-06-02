Dimension Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,711,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.26. 2,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,395. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

