Dimension Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,193,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $56.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.